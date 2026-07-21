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Home / Chandigarh / Shambhu border curbs choke Chandigarh–Ambala highway, traffic snarls stretch for kilometres

Shambhu border curbs choke Chandigarh–Ambala highway, traffic snarls stretch for kilometres

Diversion of vehicles from NH-44 amid farmers' march to Delhi leaves Lalru–Lehli stretch worst affected; commuters advised to expect delays through the day

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:49 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The worst-hit stretch is between Lalru and Lehli, where long queues of vehicles extended for several kilometres during the morning hours.
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Road users on the Chandigarh–Ambala National Highway are likely to face heavy traffic congestion and slow-moving vehicles till Tuesday evening due to restrictions near the Shambhu border and diversions triggered by the farmers' march to Delhi.

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The worst-hit stretch is between Lalru and Lehli, where long queues of vehicles extended for several kilometres during the morning hours.

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The Punjab-Haryana interstate border at Shambhu was barricaded after farmers from Punjab began heading towards Delhi to participate in a Mahapanchayat at Kisan Ghat against the proposed India-US trade agreement, resulting in major traffic disruption.

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With traffic movement affected on the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway (NH-44/GT Road), a large number of vehicles were diverted to the Chandigarh–Ambala highway, leading to a spillover of traffic and severe congestion from early morning.

Dera Bassi SP Bikramjit Singh Brar said the traffic volume on the stretch had increased significantly but movement was continuing, albeit at a slow pace.

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“The traffic load on this stretch has increased but traffic is moving albiet sluggishly. Traffic police is regulating the movement of vehicles.”

Diversion of vehicles from NH-44 amid farmers' march to Delhi leaves Lalru–Lehli stretch worst affected; commuters advised to expect delays through the day.

Diversion of vehicles from NH-44 amid farmers' march to Delhi leaves Lalru–Lehli stretch worst affected; commuters advised to expect delays through the day.

The service lanes along the highway were also clogged as motorists attempted to bypass the traffic. Office-goers, students, local residents and other commuters faced long delays during the morning rush hour.

Many drivers opted for alternate routes, but internal roads and link roads also witnessed heavy traffic, offering little relief.

Residents said traffic had continued to build up since early morning, with ambulances and other emergency vehicles also struggling to make their way through the congestion.

Traffic police personnel have been deployed at major intersections and other sensitive locations, but officials said the unusually high volume of vehicles has made traffic management challenging. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time.

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