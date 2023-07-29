Shanker claims boys' singles tennis title

Chandigarh, July 28
Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) trainee Shanker Heisnam won the boys’ singles title, while Sherry Sharma got a walk-over from Isheeta Midha in the girls’ final of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls held at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10.
Shanker upset 2nd seed Arjun Rathi of Haryana in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. He played a solid match with his aggressive game style and maintained his cool throughout the match. He used his experience and closed the match without getting much pressure in straight sets.
