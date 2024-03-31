Shanker triumphs in tennis

Chandigarh, March 30
Shanker Heisnam, a trainee of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), won both singles and doubles titles at the J30 Raipur ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament.
In the singles final, Shanker defeated Praneel Sharma in straight sets 6-2 6-2. In the boys’ doubles final, he and his partner Ashwajit registered a convincing win over Pradyumna Tomar and Om Verma. The duo had lost the first set 2-6, but returned to log a 6-2 10-4 win in the final.
Another local trainee Mahika Khana won the girls’ singles title as she upset top seed Sreenidhi Balaji in a three-setter marathon match. Mahika won the first set 6-4, but lost the following 2-6. In the final set, she recorded a 6-3 win to bag the title.
