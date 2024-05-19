Shanker wins tennis meet

Chandigarh, May 18
CLTA player Shanker Heisnam won singles title of the J30 Lucknow ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament. Another local player, Mahika Khanna won the U-18 doubles gold. Mahika also reached the singles’ semifinals.
