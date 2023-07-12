Shanties at Peer Muchalla submerged, dwellers at sea

Mohali, July 11
Close to 100 people working as gardener, security guard, domestic help and driver, who keep the house and the city moving, are themselves on the crossroads.
Their shanties submerged and household items ruined, the migrant labour in Zirakpur, Dhakoli and Peer Muchalla are left without shelter, in search of a dry place as open spaces, housing society backyards and basements are flooded with rainwater for the past one week.
In Peer Muchalla, close to 100 such migrant labourers have been rendered homeless as their shanties are waterlogged since Saturday night. “Our shanties are submerged in 4-ft-deep water. Beds, bedding, clothes and goods, all are ruined,” said Ganeshi Lal, 38, a gardener who works at housing societies in Peer Muchalla.
“All day, we keep sitting in a makeshift tent and watch the water level rise and recede from a distance. There is no work these days, probably not for some more days,” said Rekha Lakhan, 24, a Badaun native who works as domestic help in Pink Homes.
