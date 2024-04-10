Panchkula: Share information on liquor smuggling, get Rs 50,000

Panchkula, April 9
Police Commissioner Shivas Kaviraj said today that the police would reward people with Rs 50,000 for reporting those involved in smuggling illicit liquor from neighbouring states. The step has been taken in view of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha poll.
Kaviraj said the code of conduct was in force in the state. As such black-marketing and smuggling of black money and illicit liquor was high during this period. Therefore, residents are requested to share information of liquor and black money being supplied from Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh with the police. The identity of informers will be kept secret.
