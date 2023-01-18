Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, January 17
Acting on a recent Supreme Court order, the UT Administration has put share-wise registration of properties in the entire city on hold.
In a communique, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh directed the assistant estate officers and the tehsildars to execute the SC directions in letter and spirit.
The DC said a high-level meeting was scheduled on Wednesday to take a call on the implementation of the apex court’s judgment and till then all registration of share-wise properties had been put on hold.
In its January 10 order, the SC had directed the Heritage Committee to consider the issue of redensification in Phase-I (Sectors 1 to 30) of the city. The committee had been asked to take into consideration own recommendations that the northern sectors of Chandigarh (“Corbusian Chandigarh”) be preserved in present form.
Further, it would also take into consideration the impact of such redensification on the parking/traffic issues. After the committee considered the issues, the UT Administration would consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 and the 2017 Rules insofar as they were applicable to Phase-I in accordance with the recommendations of the committee.
The amendments would be placed before the Centre, which would take a decision with regard to approval of such amendments keeping in view the requirement of maintaining the heritage status of Le Corbusier Zone.
“Till a final decision is taken by the Centre, the UT Administration will not sanction any plan of a building, which ex-facie appears to be a modus operandi to convert a single dwelling unit into three different apartments occupied by three strangers and no memorandum of understanding or agreement or settlement amongst co-owners of a residential unit will be registered nor shall it be enforceable in law for the purpose of bifurcation or division of a single residential unit into floor-wise apartments,” it had stated.
The SC further directed that the Centre and UT would freeze floor area ratio (FAR) and not increase it any further.
The number of floors in Phase-I should be restricted to three with a uniform maximum height as deemed appropriate by the Heritage Committee keeping in view the requirement to maintain the heritage status of Phase-I; and the administration should not resort to formulate rules or bylaws without prior consultation of the committee and prior approval of the Centre and to make necessary provisions for carrying out Environment Impact Assessment studies before permitting urban development, it had stated.
SC order: Admn meet today on way forward
- Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has directed assistant estate officers and tehsildars to execute SC directions in letter and spirit
- A meeting will be held on Wednesday to take call on implementation of the judgment and till then registration of share-wise properties has been put on hold across the city
- On Jan 10, SC had directed the Heritage Committee to consider issue of redensification in Phase-I (Sectors 1 to 30) of the city
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president
Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident
The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...