Sharik wins senior Mr Chandigarh title

Chandigarh, March 29

Sharik Khan won the 36th Viva Senior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Championship, while Hitesh Chhikara won the 33rd Junior Mr Chandigarh title. Nandika and Krishan Singh were declared the winners in the women’s and men’s physique divisions, respectively, and Sumit was crowned the overall champion in the Masters’ category.

More than 100 bodybuilders participated in the championship organised by Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Association, at the Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan auditorium in Sector 38 here.

In the senior category, Ranjit Pandey won the top position in the 55kg event, followed by Manish at second position and Parkash Kumar at third. In the below 60kg category, Ramandeep Singh, Naresh Kumar and Gurpreet Singh bagged the top three positions, respectively. Gopal Boru emerged victorious in the below 65kg category, while Krishan Singh claimed the second position and Bharat Kaushal third.

In the below 70kg category, Sukhchain Singh posed down to win the top position, while Harjinder Singh bagged the second position and Suman secured the third spot. In the below 75kg category, Sharik Khan won the first place followed by Amreek Singh and Naseeb. Sahil Sachdeva finished on the top in the below 80kg category, while Jatinder Dhiman bagged the second position and Satyam Singh third.

In the below 85kg category, Rakesh Kumar, Varinder Singh and Rituraj Sharma bagged the top three positions, respectively, and in the below 90kg category, Amir Khan won the first position followed by Hitesh Chhikra at second and Inderjeet Singh at third. In the above 90kg category, Shiva Rana, Rippen and Jatinder Kumar bagged the top three positions, respectively.

In the overall Senior Mr Chandigarh event, Sharik finished first, while Amir Khan bagged the second position. Rakesh Kumar and Gopal Baru claimed third and fourth positions, respectively.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, who was the chief guest, gave away prizes to the winners.