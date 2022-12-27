Shelters empty as squatters make Zirakpur flyover home

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 26

Despite extreme cold and foggy conditions in the tricity, squatters, including toddlers, have been staying put underneath the Zirakpur flyover here.

Dozens of homeless individuals can be seen spending frosty nights under the flyover despite the Municipal Council having set up three shelter homes at Baltana, Lohgarh and Dhakoli, which have seen few takers.

An empty shelter in Phase 6, Mohali. Photo: V icky

It is a challenge convincing the homeless people to shift to these shelters, which are functional in Mohali throughout the year. “Three days ago, an MC team took them to the nearby Lohgarh shelter home, but they slipped out within hours,” says Ram Gopal Sharma, a sanitation inspector.

Officials say local residents often offer them food, warm clothing and money, which lures them to stay put under the flyover despite intense cold.

The families with toddlers living in the midst of the main highway are at a risk of falling victims to road mishaps. However, this has not deterred them from leaving, says another official. This has also attracted stray animals, posing a threat to motorists.

Three days ago, an altercation between a Dhakoli resident and three youths over feeding of beggars turned ugly when one of the youths slit the former’s throat, leaving him seriously injured.

In Mohali, there are two shelters for urban homeless in Phases 6 and 1.

“The Municipal Corporation is upgrading the Phase 6 shelter to make it more comfortable. Orders have been placed for new mattresses and bedding. The beautification of the facility is also on cards to make it more inviting,” says an official.

As many as 13 inmates are staying at the Phase 6 facility. "It is a comfortable place to stay. People who come to the PGI and High Court stay here," says an inmate.

Anyone can use the Phase 6 facility, located close to the Civil Hospital and a gurdwara, for up to three days by presenting an ID. "An MC vehicle gathers homeless people and drops them here. It is entirely voluntarily," says Ramji, the caretaker at the Phase 6 shelter.

The Phase 1 shelter at the Fire Station is non-functional at the moment but officials say it will me made functional shortly.