Shemrock School, Mohali

A five-day annual function concluded at Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by Saraswati Vandana. Apart from holding cultural performances, trophies were given to students for their academic achievements.
AKSIPS-65, Mohali
The pre-primary wing of the school organised ‘Halloween day’ on Wednesday. The students came dressed up as deadly demons, ghosts, witches, etc., for the Halloween competition. The best-dressed students were given prizes and certificates.
Stepping Stones, Chandigarh
The school organised ‘Annual ROBOCON-2023’. The winning trophy was won by Ronak Singh and Harshil from Stepping Stones International. For walkathon, Rudraveer and Amaan from Saupins School, Mohali, were declared winners.
Jainendra Public School, P’kula
The school organised an innovative fete, which provided an array of tailor-made gifting options to suit the needs of the season for all. The fete was inaugurated with ribbon cutting by Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma. Games enthusiasts satiated their animated spirits at the varied game stalls.
St Xavier’s, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh
The school organised a ‘Mehendi Competition’, in which students created beautiful designs. The competition was organised to imbibe traditional values among the children. Principal Ivorine Castellas appreciated the efforts of participants.
Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula
School students took part in a bicycle rally to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, carrying a message of peace and unity. Enthusiastic students began the rally from the school premises, covering Sectors 14, 10, 11, 5, 4 and 2 before returning to the school.
Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali
To enhance the communication skills of students, a “Show and Tell Competition” was organised for the students of UKG section. The competition helped students expand their vocabulary.
CRB Public School, Chandigarh
Kindergarten students of the school enjoyed ‘Halloween Day’ by participating in mask-making activity. They enjoyed and danced to the tunes of Halloween songs on the occasion.
