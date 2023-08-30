Shemrock Sen Sec School, Mohali

An adaptation of Charles Dickens’s famous novel, Oliver Twist, was staged at the school. The cast comprised student of classes 5 to 9. The sets, lighting and music came together seamlessly for a magical transportation to London of the early 19th century. The production was a brilliant ensemble of 140 students, who worked for two months and lent their individual grace to the stage.

MJS Ramgarhia School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Bulletin board decoration for class third to seventh and rakhi-making activity for students of play class to class second was organised on the occasion.

Saint Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

The school conducted a CBSE one-day capacity building programme on the National Education Policy-2020. The resource persons were renowned experts in the field of education, Kavita Chatterjee Das, ex-Principal of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, and Vibha Ray, Principal, DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, Chandigarh. The event encompassed four highly-productive sessions, each delving into crucial aspects of the NEP.

St Xavier’s, Panchkula

The school organised the first Andrew J Gosain Basketball (under-14 girls) Tournament in the school on August 28 and 29. Nine schools from the tricity participated in the event. KV High Ground School, Zirakpur, defeated St Xavier’s, Panchkula, by 28-22 to lift the trophy. Principal George S Shear congratulated the winners.

