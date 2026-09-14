Sher-E-Punjab League: Markande stars as Amritsar clinch T20 title

Amritsar Soormas clinched the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League title with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Ludhiana Lions at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

A disciplined bowling effort led by Mayank Markande (3/17) and Sahil Khan (2/37) restricted Ludhiana Lions to 142 in 20 overs before Amritsar comfortably chased down the target in 16.4 overs. Sahaj Dhawan remained unbeaten on 63, while Rahul Kumar contributed an unbeaten 42 to guide the Soormas home.

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After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Amritsar produced an impressive all-round bowling display, striking at regular intervals to keep the Lions under pressure throughout the innings.

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Ludhiana struggled to build meaningful partnerships and slipped to 86/7, with captain Salil Arora (1), Abhijeet Garg (37 off 32 balls) and Krish Bhagat (10) among the key wickets to fall.

Markande was the standout performer with the ball. The leg-spinner bowled a disciplined four-over spell, claimed three wickets and conceded just 17 runs, ensuring the scoring rate remained firmly under control.

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The Lions attempted a recovery through Harish Kumar (22) and Jassinder Singh (14), who stitched together a useful partnership. However, Shubham Rana broke the stand by dismissing Jassinder at a crucial stage.

Harish Kumar later joined hands with Sahil Bhaskar (13) as the duo produced a late fightback. Their 26-run partnership for the final wicket helped Ludhiana cross the 140-run mark, but the damage inflicted earlier by the Soormas bowlers left them with a below-par total.

In reply, Amritsar lost Jashanpreet Singh (2) early, but Naman Dhir and Sahaj Dhawan quickly steadied the innings. The pair added 58 runs for the second wicket, with Dhir playing an aggressive knock of 29 off 12 balls before being dismissed.

With the platform firmly established, Dhawan continued to anchor the chase and found excellent support from Rahul Kumar. The pair ensured there were no further setbacks as Amritsar cruised to victory.

Dhawan completed an unbeaten half-century, while Rahul remained not out on 42 off 30 deliveries as the Soormas sealed an eight-wicket win and lifted the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League trophy.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, along with Punjab Cricket Association secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, joint secretary Siddhant Sharma and other dignitaries, presented the winners’ trophy.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated the final and participated in the ceremonial handshake with the players.