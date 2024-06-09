Sher-e-Punjab T20 cup: Team jerseys unveiled, title winner to bag Rs 25L

Mohali, June 8
Ahead of the upcoming 2nd Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) unveiled jerseys of the participating six teams at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium. The management also announced the winning prize of Rs 25 lakh for the title winners.
PCA vice president PMS Banga, treasurer Sunil Gupta and joint secretary Surjit Rai, unveiled the jerseys along with captains of all the six teams. The runner-up team would get an award of Rs 15 lakh. The player of the tournament would be given a cash award of Rs 5 lakh. Vishwanath Pratap released the jersey of Intersoft Titans, while Prabh Simran Singh of Trident Stallions, Anmolpreet Singh of Royal Phantoms, Sanvir Singh of JK Super Strikers, Naman Dheer of BLV Blasters and Abhishek Singh of Agri Kings Knights unveiled their official team jerseys.
The matches would start on June 10 at the same venue. Two matches would be played on daily basis. The final match of the tournament would be played on June 27 and June 28 has been kept as a reserve day for the final.
