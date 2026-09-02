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Home / Chandigarh / Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Arjun leads Ludhiana to win

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Arjun leads Ludhiana to win

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A batsman plays a shot during a match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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A fine all-round performance by Arjun Rajput helped Ludhiana Lions log a three-wicket win over Bathinda Royals in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Arjun claimed a four-wicket haul and scored 82 off 45 balls to help the chase.

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Batting first, the Royals posted 165 with the help of Noorveer Singh (39) and Harnoor Singh (38). Dev Amritpal Singh (29) and Ridham Satyawan (27) also made important contributions. Arjun was the pick of the bowlers by claiming 4/27. He was supported by Sahil Bhaskar (3/25) and Kartik Chadha (2/25).

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In reply, the Lions suffered an early top-order collapse with 29/4 in 3.4 overs — with Karteek Sharma (0), Taranveer (14), Bikramjeet Singh (0), and skipper Salil Arora (0) — going back to the hut. However, Abhijeet Garg (28) helped the side put up 81/5. Later, Arjun turned the tide with a counter-attacking masterclass, hammering eight boundaries and four sixes during his 45-ball 82.

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Following his dismissal in the 16th over, Krish Bhagat took charge and posted 35 off 19 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes, to take Ludhiana across the finish line in 18.4 overs. Gaurav Chaudhary and Sumit Sharma claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

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