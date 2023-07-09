Sherell state ranking table tennis champ

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Sherell defeated Saanvi Mehra 11-1 12-10 11-7 to win the girls’ U-13 title, during the ongoing 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. Meanwhile, in the semifinals, Sherell defeated Bhavni 11-8 11-6 12-10, and Saanvi overpowered Pratiti 12-10 4-11 11-8 11-6. Before moving into the semis, Sherell defeated overpowered a tough challenge by Anya 5-11 5-11 11-9 11-1 11-6, and Saanvi ousted Bhumika 12-10 11-8 7-11 11-9. Bhavni defeated Maira 11-5 8-11 11-9 17-15, while Pratiti outplayed Aarshi 8-11 11-7 11-9 13-11.

Kairav Saini won the boys’ U-13 title by logging an 11-7 11-8 8-11 12-10 win over Mehtab. Saini recorded a comeback 8-11 7-11 11-9 11-7 11-8 win over Bhavin in his semis, while in another Mehtab defeated Abhinav Kaushik 11-8 9-11 11-7 6-11 13-11.

Vishal Garg won the boys’ U-15 final by overpowering tough challenger Vadya Chawla. In quarterfinals, Aditya defeated Ankush, while Ddhalla defeated Mehtaab. Chawla recorded an easy 11-5 11-7 11-1 win over Saksham Ahuja, and Garg defeated Abhinav Kaushik.

Teetiksha won the girls’ U-15 championship by defeating Vaani 6-11 12-10 11-6 11-9 11-8 in a closely contested match. In semis, Vaani defeated Sherell, and Teetiksha overpowered Ananya Yadav. In quarterfinals, Teetiksha defeated Suhani Sareen, Ananya ousted Bhavya, Vani defeated Arshia, and Sherell outplayed Pratiti.

Despite losing the U-15 title, Vaani compensated the defeat by winning the U-17 title. She defeated Cherish in the final game. Vaani defeated Teetiksha, while Cherish ousted Hasrat in their respective semis.