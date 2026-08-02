Sherell, Vadya win TT gold in U-17 category

Sherell of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, managed to overcome a tough challenge by Vani Sharma of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, to win the girls’ U-17 gold medal during the UT 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association at the Sector 50 sports complex.

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Sherell lost first two games 7-11, 6-11, but only to bounce back with 11-9, 15-13, 11-4 wins for the gold medal. In the semifinals, Vani defeated Aanya Garg 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 and Sherell outplayed Teetiksha by logging a comeback 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 victory. Earlier, Vani defeated Bhavisha 11-3, 11-6, 11-6, Aanya outplayed Akaalroop 11-4, 13-11, 7-11, 11-3, Sherell defeated Trishi Surana 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 and Teetiksha defeated Garvita Surana 11-9, 11-6, 11-1.

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Vadya of St Anne’s School, Sector 32, logged a 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 win over Abhinav Kaushik of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, to win the boys’ U-17 final. In the semis, Vadya blanked Daivik Guleri 11-6, 11-5, 14-12, while Kaushik defeated Aarav Juneja 12-10, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8. Before making it to the final-four, Vadya defeated Aarush 11-5, 11-6, 11-6, Guleri outplayed Ankush 12-10, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9, Kaushik defeated Parth Malhotra and Juneja defeated Mehtab Dhanoa 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10.

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Pritish, Vani bag U-19 titles

Pritish Sood of GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Vishal Garg of DAV School 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9. ?Garg defeated Neelesh 11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 and Sood registered a narrow 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 3-11, 14-12 win over Vadya to set up the title clash. In the quarterfinals, Garg defeated Saksham Ahuja 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 16-14, Neelesh ousted Aditya Phondni 11-4, 11-9, 11-3, Sood blanked Aarav Juneja 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 and Vadya defeated Bhavya Yadav 11-8, 15-13, 11-5.

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Vani Sharma of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the girls’ U-19 final by defeating Prabhleen of MCM DAV School, Sector 36. The title winner posted a 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 win. In the semis, Vani posted a stunning comeback 7-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10 win over Sherell, and Prabhleen defeated Teetiksha 11-8, 5-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5. In the quarterfinals, Vani defeated Akaalroop 9-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5, Sherell defeated Aanya Garg 11-6, 11-6, 11-7, Prabhleen ousted Greshika 11-7, 11-13, 11-5, 11-5 and Teetiksha blanked Garvita 11-6, 13-11, 11-6.