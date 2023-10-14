Shift dogs from judicial complex area to outskirts: High Court to Ambala DC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Ambala Deputy Commissioner to put a leash on the stray dog menace in the areas near the judicial complex there by ordering the immediate removal of the canines before “rehabilitating” them in less populated areas on the outskirts of the city.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan issued the direction during the hearing of an ongoing contempt case. The petitions filed in the matter through counsels Saurabh Arora and Kunal Mulwani were initially listed for hearing on November 23. But the date of the hearing was advanced following a complaint by Ambala Additional District and Sessions Judge Phalit Sharma vis-à-vis the stray dog menace prevailing outside the complex housing the residences of judicial officers.

Fixing the case for further hearing on October 31, Justice Sangwan directed the filing of compliance affidavits. A copy of the order is to be forwarded to the Mohali and Panchkula Deputy Commissioners

Appearing before the Bench, the counsel for the state of Haryana submitted that the urban town planner of the Ambala Municipal Corporation had invited e-tenders for the sterilisation and vaccination of all stray dogs in Ambala. A copy of the communication was also placed on record.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Sangwan asserted that the action was not an effective or immediate relief for the judicial officers. He said, “The Ambala Deputy Commissioner is directed to immediately look into the matter and remove all stray dogs from areas near the judicial complex, where the residences of the judicial officers are situated, and rehabilitate the stray dogs in the outskirts of the city.”

Advocate Gaurav Mohunta, during the course of the hearing, told Justice Sangwan’s Bench on behalf of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation that the bylaws had been framed and sent to the House for approval. He also referred to a news item carried in these columns and one in another newspaper noting that six breeds — the American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler and their crossbreeds — will not be permitted to be kept in residential areas. He added that a fresh affidavit will be filed based on the suggestions shared by residents.

Fixing the case for further hearing on October 31, Justice Sangwan ordered the filing of compliance affidavits. A copy of the order is to be forwarded to the Mohali and Panchkula Deputy Commissioners so that they can file affidavits on the action taken.

