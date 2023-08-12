 Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Pilot project started in 2016, power cables laid underground in 2021

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

A box installed for electricity meters outside a house in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on Friday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 11

The UT Administration is yet to start work to shift electricity meters outside houses in Sector 8 even after laying the power cables underground in 2021.

The shifting of the meters outside the houses is part of an ambitious Rs 18-crore pilot project in Sector 8 to replace the overhead electricity cables with an underground system. Despite having laid the power cables underground and installed transformers in 2021, the Administration is yet to complete this crucial aspect of shifting the meters outside the houses.

Started in 2016, the project’s goal was to transform Sector 8 into the city’s first sector with underground electricity supply. This move would safeguard against damage caused to cables during storms and heavy rains. However, the project has faced persistent delays.

Expressing his frustration, a resident of the area said the project had been hanging fire for seven years despite significant expenditures made by the Administration. While the work of laying cables underground had been completed, the installation of meters was pending, he added.

A senior officer of the Engineering Department said the shifting of meters was likely to cost nearly Rs 2.52 crore and it would take approximately two more months, as the work could not be conducted during the rainy season. A total of 468 single-phase meters and 874 three-phase meters need to be relocated outside houses.

Apart from ensuring accurate meter readings, relocating meters outside houses offers multiple benefits. It prevents tampering with meters, facilitates easier meter reading and addresses concerns raised by residents about employees entering their homes for readings.

The project is aimed at eliminating the risks associated with overhead high-tension lines, enhancing safety along slip roads, road berms and parking lots. The current power infrastructure in the area, which is more than 50 years old, has led to frequent breakdowns and disruptions in the supply. The underground cables would ensure uninterrupted power supply during adverse weather conditions and also reduce distribution losses.

The Central Government had approved Rs 241 crore in May 2021 for the installation of smart meters in the city under the smart grid project. Under the pilot project, more than 24,000 smart meters have been installed in Sectors 29, 31, 47 and 48, Faidan, Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Daria villages and the Industrial Area, Phases I and II.

The administration had planned to replace all electricity meters with smart ones in the entire city by the 2022-23 fiscal, but the Ministry of Home Affairs shelved the project in view of the privatisation of the UT Electricity Department, which would handle the installation of smart meters in the rest of the areas under new management.

1,342 meters to be shifted

Rs 18-crore plan

The shifting of meters outside the houses is part of a Rs 18-crore pilot project in Sector 8 to replace the overhead electricity cables with an underground system. Started in 2016, the project’s goal was to transform Sector 8 into the city’s first sector with underground electricity supply.

Rains to blame for delay: Dept

A senior officer of the Engineering Department said the shifting of meters was likely to cost nearly Rs 2.52 crore and it would take approximately two more months, as the work could not be conducted during the rainy season.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

9
Himachal

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

BSF shoots Pakistani intruder near border in Pathankot sector

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot

The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated