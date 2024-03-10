Shillong’s Laa Talar winner in singles event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Laa Talar of RSB Shillong defeated Gaurav Parmar of RSB Indore 21-18, 21-7 to win the men’s (35+) singles final on the concluding day of the All India Civil Services Badminton Tournament at the Sector 42 Sports Complex here today.

In the men’s doubles event final, the team of Sanyam Shukla and Saurabh Sharma were awarded walkover against Shubham Yadav and Tushar Sharma.

Ajaypal Singh defeated Vijay Sharma in the men’s 45+ singles final 21-13 21-10. In the doubles final, the team of Alfred and Santosh defeated Bishu Kumar and Pranjal Panging 21-15 14-21 21-11.

Rajeev Sharma won the 55+ singles title by defeating Vikram Bhasin (Central Secretariat) 18-21 21-12 21-17, while in the doubles final, Rakesh Bhardwaj and Vikram Bhasin outplayed Rajeev Handa and Sanni Babu 21-7 21-12.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.