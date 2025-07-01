DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Shimla girl found dead in Zirakpur

Shimla girl found dead in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:49 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
A 20-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside a PG accommodation near Nabha Sahib Gurdwara here on Sunday night.

The police suspect that the girl, Usha, a native of Sanjauli in Shimla, fell from the third floor of the PG accommodation though no note was found on her. She was wearing a band on her wrist, indicating that she had visited a club or a disco or a show. The police said she was pursuing her studies at a university in Himachal Pradesh and had recently shifted to the PG.

