Shiromani Akali Dal condemns Chandigarh decision to create separate health cadre

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today condemned the Union Territory Administration’s decision to create a separate health cadre for the UT and asserted this was in violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said according to the Reorganisation Act, all health staff were to be posted in Chandigarh in a 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana, respectively.

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He said the administration had issued a notification last night creating a new cadre comprising 40 per cent of all posts.

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“The UT Administration has done this despite the fact that it does not have any right to create a separate health cadre,” Dr Cheema asserted.

Questioning the silence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the issue, the SAD leader said “earlier also, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann failed to defend the rights of Punjab vis-a-vis Chandigarh on the dictates of AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal”.

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“Now again another attempt is being made to dilute Punjab’s rights in Chandigarh. This must be resisted vigorously,” he added.

Dr Cheema also requested the Central Government to take note of the development and direct the UT Administration to review and withdraw its notification immediately.

He condemned all attempts to reduce Punjab’s rights in Chandigarh while asserting a few days back Panjab University had taken a unilateral decision to remove the history of the Guru Sahiban and the Sikhs from the History syllabus for post-graduate students in the university.