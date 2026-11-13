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Home / Chandigarh / Shiromani Akali Dal releases first list of Chandigarh unit office-bearers

Shiromani Akali Dal releases first list of Chandigarh unit office-bearers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:55 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Chandigarh unit, Charanjit Singh Villy has released the first list of office-bearers of the party’s city unit.

As per the list, Maj Karnail Singh has been appointed patron, while Balwinder Singh, Zabar Jang Singh, Naib Singh Desumajra and Bachatar Singh Tiwana have been named senior vice-presidents.

Jaswinder Singh, Ashok Grover, Parjinder Singh Lally, Rajeev Tuli, Nirbhai Singh and Dr Sanjeev Kamboj have been appointed vice-presidents.

Charanjeet Singh Channa has been named secretary general, while Mandeep Singh has been appointed general secretary (Organisation). Advocate Amarjeet Singh Gujral will serve as general secretary.

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Ashok Sharma, Sunil Rathee, Amarjeet Singh Saini and Adil Khan have been appointed secretaries. Gaurav Sethi has been named treasurer.

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