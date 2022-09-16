Chandigarh: Shishu Niketan alumna Hasleen Kaur bags University of Toronto's scholarship

Tribune News Service

CC, September 15

Hasleen Kaur, an alumna of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, has bagged International Lester B Pearson Scholarship 2022, University of Toronto, Canada. She is among 37 students world over and among four students from India who have qualified for the scholarship. Hasleen was second in the tricity in the Class 12 examination (commerce stream) with 98.8 per cent marks.