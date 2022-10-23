Shishu Niketan Public School, Chd

The students organised a rally with the aim to spread awareness about ‘green Diwali’. The volunteers of the social work club along with Class VIII students took out an anti-cracker rally in Sector 43. Principal Veena Arora and vice-principal Anuja Tighare appreciated the efforts of the students in spreading awareness on this important environmental issue.

GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

A Diwali mela was organised on campus under the theme of green Diwali. Students and staff set up various stalls and displayed painted dupattas, painted diyas, crafts items etc. Games stalls, food stalls and nukkad natak were also put up. The mela was organised under the guidance of the principal, Sunita Rani.

St Soldier Int’l School, Chandigarh

The festival of lights was celebrated with great enthusiasm on the school premises. The students and the faculty members adorned a festive look. Earthen lamps were lit and several rangoli designs were made. Competitions such as diwali corner decoration, toran making and diya making (using eco-friendly products) were organised. Aravalli House won the inter-house rangoli competition. The NSS wing took out a rally in the nearby residential area as a part of the ‘say no to crackers’ campaign.

Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The students took the lead to shoulder their responsibility towards society and environment by organising an anti-cracker rally. The Cleanliness Club and the Eco Club ambassadors aimed at creating awareness and a sense of responsibility among the students as well as the people in the vicinity. The students enthusiastically raised slogans to convey the message of a cracker-free Diwali. Principal Vanitha Veena appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them for their social cause.

Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur

To sensitise students to the ill-effects of burning crackers and to encourage them to make the festival of lights pollution-free, a weeklong awareness drive on ‘Say no to crackers’ concluded at the school on Saturday. They were made aware of the release of toxic pollutants into the environment impacting the lives of not only humans, but also of birds and animals, through a PPT.