Shishu Niketan School, Mohali

An intra-class poem recitation competition was organised for classes I and II. The participants recited poems on the themes, “Road safety” and “Save earth” for Class I, and “Be good” and “Journey of seed” for Class II. Prabhnoor Kaur of Class I-A and Pihu of Class II-C bagged first position. Sehajman Singh of Class I-B and Aleen Kaur of Class II-A stood second.

PML SD Public School, Chd

A dental check-up for the students of all classes was conducted. Dr Ravi Kumar and his team from Vital Dental, Multi-Specialty Cosmetic and Implant Centre, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh, examined the students during the three-day programme. Principal Monica Sharma advised the students to go for regular dental check-ups and maintain oral hygiene.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chd

To mark Armed Forces Day, students of Class V prepared “Thank You” cards to pay rich tributes to the Army. Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts of the students for showing respect to the bravehearts of the armed forces through their sweet gestures in the form of “Thank You” messages.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To sensitise the students of the pre-primary wing to the harmful effects of single-use plastic in daily life, the school observed “Say no to plastic day”. They were told about the ill-effects of the use of plastic through various activities such as PowerPoint presentation, slogan writing and “best out of plastic waste”.

DC Model School, Panchkula

A pool party was held at the school for the students of the kindergarten section. They were dressed in colourful swimming costumes for the pool party. They splashed, jumped, romped and played with balls in the pool. The students enjoyed rain songs and poems and relished juices and summer fruits.