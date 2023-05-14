Shishu Niketan, Sector 22, Chd

The school held its investiture for the academic session 2023-24. Badges were presented to Head Boy Deepanshu Khandelwal Head Girl Nandini Sharma and other office-bearers of the student council. The members were administered oath to fulfil their designated duties. Principal Amita Khorana said ceremonies like this assumed special significance in a democracy.
Kids ‘R’ Kids, Chandigarh
The pre-primary wing of the school celebrated Mother’s Day with enthusiasm. Mothers of students were invited for a musical morning, which was symbolic of the various hues of joy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...