Shishu Niketan, Sector 22, Chd

The school held its investiture for the academic session 2023-24. Badges were presented to Head Boy Deepanshu Khandelwal Head Girl Nandini Sharma and other office-bearers of the student council. The members were administered oath to fulfil their designated duties. Principal Amita Khorana said ceremonies like this assumed special significance in a democracy.

Kids ‘R’ Kids, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of the school celebrated Mother’s Day with enthusiasm. Mothers of students were invited for a musical morning, which was symbolic of the various hues of joy.