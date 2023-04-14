Shishu Niketan, Sector 22-D

To commemorate the completion of its 70 years, the school organised a cleanliness drive. Students of Classes XI and XII actively participated in cleaning of the market and nearby areas. A poem writing competition was conducted for students of Classes VI and VII and a drawing and painting competition for students of Classes 3 and 4.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27

Students and teachers of the school celebrated Baisakhi with great enthusiasm and joy. The educators of the special cell organised a delectable feast for students. Pupils dressed in colourful costumes enjoyed dancing to the beats of dhol. Teachers engaged with the children and spoke about the significance of the festival and its cultural importance. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora expressed her gratitude to teachers and other volunteers.

Kids ‘R’ Kids, Sector 42

The school commenced the new session by organising a 'Learning Through Fun' programme wherein teachers used imaginative approaches to make learning more interesting, exciting and effective. Various topics were introduced to students, using new pedagogical tools.

DAV Public-39, Chandigarh

Baisakhi was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal at the school. The chief guest on the occasion was HR Kandhar (Director). The function saw a number of fun-filled activities. Children dressed in Punjabi traditional attire performed gidha and bhangra.