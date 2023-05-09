Shishu Niketan, Sector 5, MDC

The Panchkula school organised a sports day for class I students. All students participated in different events such as zig-zag race, lemon-spoon race, frog race and pick-and-drop race. There was loud cheering and clapping for the participants. Prizes were given to each participant. All students enjoyed the day a lot.

CL DAV Senior Public, P’kula

To acquaint students with promotional strategies in marketing through advertisements, the school organised an ‘Ad Mad Show’ and ‘Be a Reader Competition’ for the students of grade IV to VIII. The theme of the competition was ‘Vocal for Local’, an initiative by the Indian Government to promote local products.

Sharda Sarvhitkari, Sec 40, Chd

Red Cross Day was celebrated at the school. Students participated in a quiz pertaining to the Red Cross Society. They prepared first aid kits. A demo session was conducted to apprise kids of the use of first aid kit in the time of emergency.

Sacred Heart, Sector 26, Chd

Institute Week was celebrated at the school. Rich tribute was offered to the founder Mother Seraphina. An intriguing ‘Inter-House Diary Quiz’ was organised for students of classes IX and X to reinforce the importance of diary.

Guru Nanak Foundation, Mohali

To make mathematics real and meaningful, ‘Maths Week’ was recently celebrated at the school. Students enjoyed the spectacular display of intriguing models, activities, puzzles and games, which they had presented beautifully and with confidence.

Saupin’s, Mohali

To stress the importance of the freedom of Press, students of class IV visited The Tribune press. They were shown the printing press and explained its working. Students came to know about the history of the newspaper and when it was started. They were acquainted with the process of publishing a newspaper. The visit made them aware of the power of press.