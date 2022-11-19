Shivalik Public, Mohali

The primary wing of the school celebrated its annual function amidst great zest, vibrancy and elation. A cultural programme, ‘Colours of India’, was an amalgamation of regional and folk dances depicting the unique cultural heritage of the country. The coordination, expressions and confidence of the young brigade, clad in vibrant attires left everyone in awe. This was followed by the medal ceremony. The grand finale, ‘Unity in diversity’, was a befitting culmination of the function.

Infant Jesus Convent, Mohali

The institution hosted the fourth Inter-School Infantine Badminton Cup at Sports Complex, Sector 78. Eight schools participated in the two-day meet and victorious shuttlers were awarded gold and silver medals and trophies.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

A Swachh Bharat Awareness programme was conducted by Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management Catering and Nutrition at the school. The two-day event saw a plethora of activities on cleanliness. As many as 120 students from classes 6-10 participated in poster-making and essay-writing competitions on the theme of 'Swachhata'. A movie on cleanliness was shown to students. Dr Ambedkar Institute Principal Sitesh Srivastava gave away prizes to the winners.