Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Tribune News Service

The school celebrated yoga week to commemorate International Yoga Day. Yoga sessions were conducted daily for 40 minutes by the sports teacher that included activities such as poster making, slogan writing and essay writing. Various inter-section competitions in chess, sudoku and Rubik’s cube were also organised.

DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

“Save Soil” is a global movement launched by Sadhguru, a spiritual leader, to address the soil crisis by bringing together people and stand up for soil health. A team of the “Save Soil” activists addressed students of the school from Class I to VIII. The students took a pledge and promised to “Be the voice for the soil”.

St Soldier Int’l Convent, Mohali

As part of yoga week, students and teachers of the school performed various “asanas” followed by “Omkar” chanting. The celebrations concluded with a recitation of “shlokas” and a speech by Principal Anjili Sharma.

KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chd

The school witnessed its Eighth Investiture according its students the responsibilities of office-bearers for the session 2022-23. The newly appointed members of the school senate and the prefects of the four houses were decorated with badges by Principal Pooja Prakash. Students from Class VIII to XII, who have been selected as the club members, were also honoured.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 22, Chandigarh

The school organised various activities to mark International Yoga Day. A yoga session for NCC cadets was held in the morning. The school ANO and the yoga teacher enlightened the cadets to the health benefits of performing yoga daily. The cadets also participated in a yoga quiz.

MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

Investiture for the academic session 2022-23 was held at the school wherein Nikhil Kumar and Krishika were elected Head Boy and Head Girl. The newly elected members took the pledge to uphold the school motto. Principal Neetu Arora pinned up the badges and addressing the student council.

Teacher awarded

Chandigahr: Damanjit Kaur, a teacher, has received the National Award for Best Video Programme from the Central Institute of Educational Technology for her video, “Street Games of India”.