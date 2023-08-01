Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Shivalik Public School held the Senior School Investiture Ceremony. An enthusiastic team of students took oath as the office bearers and prefects for the session 2023-24. The prefects, House Captains and the leaders were sworn in by the chief guest Mrs. Gurkiranjeet Nalwa. The newly elected and appointed School Council pledged their allegiance to the school. Armandeep Singh and Baljot Kaur were appointed as the Senior School Head boy and Head Girl respectively.
St Joseph Sr Sec School, Chd
The students at St Joseph Sr Sec School celebrated Van Mahotsav day. The students of Class-2 of the Primary-1 block, participated in sapling plantation drive. The Middle Block marked the day with an innovative project named- The Cloth Bag Campaign. The Programme urges one and all to come together and say no to single use plastic and to propagate the use of cloth and jute bags. To raise awareness and concern for nature among youngsters, the Secondary Block conducted an outer board embellishment competition with the theme, ‘Nature at its Best’.
St Xavier’s High School, Mohali
The pioneers of St Xavier’s High School, Mohali celebrated World Nature Conservation Day by hosting a Special Assembly in order to express their inner feelings related to Nature and its conservation.The students also participated in a Quiz Competition that emphasized on actions we must take to reduce our negative impact on nature and choose sustainable practices to secure safer environment for future generations.
PML SD PUBLIC SCHOOL, SECTOR 32C, CHD
'Petals' the primary wing of PML SD Public School celebrated 'Environment Day' with great enthusiasm. Students participated in various activities to mark the occasion. Students of classes 1 and 2 took part in sapling plantation. Classes 3 to 5 students tried their hands in poster and Pla- card making activity on the theme save water and save the environment.
St Xavier's High School, Sec - 20, P’kula
As a part of St Xavier's Commitment towards holistic development, an 'Inter - House Weave a Story telling competition was held. The event aimed to nurture the creative minds of our young students and to encourage their literary skills and critical thinking ability. The Principal, George S Shear, shared some nuggets of wisdom,emphasizing on building up the confidence in the children to stand in front of the crowd.
