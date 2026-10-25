Shivalik Public School showcases unity in diversity at annual function

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, here celebrated its annual function, “Convergence 2026”, with great enthusiasm and splendour. The event highlighted the spirit of unity, diversity, creativity and shared purpose, bringing together different cultures, traditions and expressions on one platform.

The programme began with the School Shabad, followed by a floral welcome to the chief guest, Dr Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the auspicious beginning of the event. A tribute was also paid to DS Bedi, founder of Shivalik Public Schools, in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the institution. This was followed by a Saraswati Vandana.

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Vice-Principal Teena Chopra presented the annual school report, highlighting the institution’s academic and co-curricular achievements and major milestones.

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The cultural performances brought the theme of “Convergence” alive through a vibrant blend of traditions and contemporary ideas. “Sangam – Different Steps, One Rhythm” presented a graceful fusion of Odissi and the Punjabi folk dance Sammi, bringing together two distinct cultural traditions. “Two Rhythms, One Beat” blended the grace of Indian classical dance with the energy of Western styles.

“I Revolution” explored the convergence of human intelligence and artificial intelligence, while “The Beat Converges” celebrated individuality, diversity and teamwork. The group song “Dreamers” highlighted the power of belief, passion, imagination, respect and collective aspiration, encouraging everyone to pursue their dreams with confidence and a shared sense of purpose.

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Addressing the gathering, chief guest Dr Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa applauded the students for their creative and confident performances. Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Mohali, proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the chief guest, parents, staff and students for contributing to the success of the event.