Shivam’s 171 goes in vain as Kings lose to Warriors in rain-hit match of Chandigarh Premier League

Shivam Bhambri slammed 14 boundaries and 15 sixes to post 171 runs off 63 balls for Chandigarh Kings against Rock Garden Warriors at the Chandigarh Premier League, which is being held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula. However, his innings went in vain as the Warriors won the rain-interrupted match.

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Shivam’s innings helped the Kings post 259 runs at the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. However, the target was revised for the Warriors as rain interrupted play. The match was reduced to 11 overs under the VJD method.

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The Warriors had scored 168 runs at the loss of three wickets in 11.4 overs by the time it started raining and logged a 22-run victory. Prashant Ahlawat had posted an unbeaten 72 runs off 25 deliveries and Aarush Bhandari 44 runs off 14 balls.

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Earlier, Royal Titans registered a seven-run victory over Tricity Bashers. Batting first, the Titans posted 190 runs at the loss of six wickets with Abhimanyu (46), Sanchit Sahu (43) and Gurneet Singh (31) scoring runs for the side. Gaganpreet Singh (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, the Bashers managed to score 183 runs at the loss of six wickets in the allotted overs.

Skipper Devang Kaushik led the charge with an aggressive 48 runs off 29 balls, while Taranpreet Singh scored 45 runs off 22 balls. Hardik Chowdhry remained unbeaten on 32. Amrit Lal Lubana (2/25) remained the leading wicket-taker for the Titans, while Mohit Soni and Ivraj Ranauta claimed a wicket each.