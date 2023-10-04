Shivansh strikes in Strawberry’s win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, recorded a 2-1 win over Air Force School, New Delhi, to reach the quarterfinals of the 62nd Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys International Football Tournament being in the national capital.

Shivansh scored both goals, while Ishaan scored for Air Force School. Shivansh scored the first goal in the 11th minute, while Ishaan found the equaliser in the 19th minute. In the 53rd minute, Shivansh came up with a brilliant effort to help side log a 2-1 win.

Yelahanka, Mizoram, meanwhile, won against Army Public School, New Delhi, 13-0 to secure their place in the quarterfinals from Group B. In another match, Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok (Sikkim), scored 13 goals against Army Public School, Bhuj.

#Football