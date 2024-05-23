SHO sent to Lines, SI suspended over default bail to peddlers

Chandigarh, May 22
The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police station has been transferred to the Police Lines, while a Sub-Inspector (SI) has been suspended after the police had failed to file a charge-sheet within the stipulated time, leading to three drug peddlers getting bail by a local court.
This action followed a special report prepared by DSP Crime regarding the default bail granted to the suspects who were arrested with drugs on November 9, 2023. Acting on the directions of DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, SP (Headquarters and Crime) Ketan Bansal issued the transfer and suspension orders.
The order specifies that Inspector Satvinder Singh, SHO of the ANTF, has been transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26. Meanwhile, SI Sumer Singh of the Crime Branch, Sector 11, the IO in the case, has been suspended.
The four suspects identified as Manish (22), Ankit (23), Monu (19) and Rohan (19) had been arrested after a hot chase. The police had set up a checkpoint near the grain market in Sector 39. Upon seeing the cops, the suspects attempted to flee in their car, but were chased and intercepted in Sector 7. During the search, 2.104 kg of charas hidden under the armrest was seized. Later, three of the four suspects Manish, Monu and Rohan were granted default bail.
According to the police, the accused were involved in smuggling charas from Himachal Pradesh to Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.
