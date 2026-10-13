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Home / Chandigarh / Shock exit for Manika in national Table Tennis Championship

Shock exit for Manika in national Table Tennis Championship

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:35 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Olympian Manika Batra in action during the 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Monday.
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In a shocking exit, Olympian Manika Batra lost to Diya Chitale during the 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall here. Chitale defeated her 11-2 12-10 12-10.

The contest had its moments of resistance. After conceding the opening game, Batra held a 10-8 advantage in the second, but Chitale turned the tables following a timeout. The Asian Games mixed doubles medallist stepped up her aggression, reeled off crucial points and snatched a 2-0 lead. She then maintained her attacking tempo in the third game, denying Manika any opportunity to regain control.

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Fourth seed Harmeet Desai and second seed Yashaswini Ghorpade also suffered shock exits from the men's and women's singles events.

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Desai, who received a first-round bye in the 256-player men's draw, bowed out in the Round of 128 after losing 9-11 11-1 9-11 10-12 to qualifier Rusikesh Jagtap.

Ghorpade suffered a similar fate in the women's Round of 32, going down 11-13 12-10 11-7 1-11 7-11 to Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan in a closely contested five-game encounter. Earlier, top seed Syndrela Das defeated Sreeja Akula 11-9 11-7 11-6 in their Round of 32 clash.

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