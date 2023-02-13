Shoddy cable-laying spells water trouble in Sector 45, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 12
Residents of Sector 45-D had a tough time as water accumulated on a road outside their houses after main pipeline cracked during the laying of underground cables for internet connection yesterday.
Stagnant Water Threat to houses
Stagnant water poses a threat to the foundation of several houses. The problem started on Saturday evening. Water supply was shut in the morning on Sunday to stop the flow. Dr Deepak, Area resident
“Underground cables were being laid by a company in front of our houses. They had made a bore to lay the cables. During this, the water pipeline got cracked,” lamented Dr Deepak, a local resident. “The stagnant water poses a threat to the foundation of several houses. The problem started last evening. Water supply was shut today morning to stop the flow. We are worried about our houses,” he added.
Kusum Ghai, another resident, said, “We are shocked. When the agency workers were asked to repair the damage, they had no clarity about who would do it. It delayed the work. Not only it led to loss of water, but it also exposed the system.”
Officials said they were on the job and things would soon be brought back to normal. They said workers of the company and staff of the Municipal Corporation were repairing the line.
The MC had recently asked all companies to take permission and shift overhead cables underground. Its campaign to remove overhead cables is on.
According to the MC records, Jio Digital Fibre has so far paid Rs 3.65 crore and Telesonic Network Ltd (Bharti Airtel Ltd) Rs 2 crore. Also, Fastway has deposited Rs 6.99 crore with the MC as permission fee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...