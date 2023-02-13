Shoddy cable-laying spells water trouble in Sector 45, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

Residents of Sector 45-D had a tough time as water accumulated on a road outside their houses after main pipeline cracked during the laying of underground cables for internet connection yesterday.

Stagnant Water Threat to houses Stagnant water poses a threat to the foundation of several houses. The problem started on Saturday evening. Water supply was shut in the morning on Sunday to stop the flow. Dr Deepak, Area resident

“Underground cables were being laid by a company in front of our houses. They had made a bore to lay the cables. During this, the water pipeline got cracked,” lamented Dr Deepak, a local resident. “The stagnant water poses a threat to the foundation of several houses. The problem started last evening. Water supply was shut today morning to stop the flow. We are worried about our houses,” he added.

Kusum Ghai, another resident, said, “We are shocked. When the agency workers were asked to repair the damage, they had no clarity about who would do it. It delayed the work. Not only it led to loss of water, but it also exposed the system.”

Officials said they were on the job and things would soon be brought back to normal. They said workers of the company and staff of the Municipal Corporation were repairing the line.

The MC had recently asked all companies to take permission and shift overhead cables underground. Its campaign to remove overhead cables is on.

According to the MC records, Jio Digital Fibre has so far paid Rs 3.65 crore and Telesonic Network Ltd (Bharti Airtel Ltd) Rs 2 crore. Also, Fastway has deposited Rs 6.99 crore with the MC as permission fee.