Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

Even as the local Municipal Corporation has started removing overhead cables/wires in different parts of the city, bundles of snapped cables were left at the spot.

Residents, who find it a nuisance on the roadside, said the cut cables could be seen dangling from trees and poles.

“This is not the way cables and wires are cut. These should be proper disposal. Someone may fall due to hanging cables or get an electric shock. The MC should fix a responsibility on its workers or on the firm engaged for the work,” said Amarjit Singh, a resident of Sector 29.

Jagdish Sarpal, president, Residents Welfare Association, Sector 33, shared, “Most of the mess has been sorted out. However, workers have not completely removed such cables. Even the snapped cables are not taken away. It is a nuisance.” MC officials said they were removing all cables and firms were now seeking permission to lay new cables underground.

On November 1, the MC had stared removing overhead cables from the entire city. The civic body has vowed to register FIR against those putting these overhead cables back up again.

The operation had begun as the three-month deadline to remove loose cables given to the firms expired on October 31. Webs of unauthorised overhead cables and wires on trees and other poles caused unwarranted inconvenience to general public and were a threat to their safety. These low-lying cables had the potential to trigger mild fire incidents. Failure of certain telecom/cable operators in complying with the norms for laying cables underground, which were passed by the MC House in February 2020, has caused the civic body a loss of about Rs 10.80 crore annually in the past two years.