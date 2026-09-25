Shooters mistook cashier for target in Sector 11 medical store murder

Jankidas, the cashier of a medical store in Sector 11 who was shot dead on June 13, was not the intended target of the shooters, according to the chargesheet filed by the Chandigarh Police.

According to the chargesheet, the shooters were unable to identify the intended target during their first recce of Kumar Brothers Medical Store, based on the description allegedly provided by gangster Goldy Dhillon. Jankidas was shot after one of the accused allegedly identified him as the target.

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The police have named nine accused in the case.

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A police team raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir on June 17 and arrested two accused, Sunny Mehra and Aryan Sharma, near Radha Krishna Mandir in Ramgarh, Jammu.

Murder plot

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During interrogation, Mehra allegedly told the police that a few days before the incident, his friend Amit informed him that his acquaintance Rohit Kumar, alias Makhan, who was lodged in Amphalla Jail, Jammu, wanted some work done in Chandigarh and was willing to pay a substantial amount.

According to the chargesheet, Amit connected Mehra with Rohit Kumar, alias Makhan, through the Signal app. On reaching Jalandhar, Mehra and Amit were allegedly contacted by a person identified as Sarpanch, who instructed them to proceed to Chandigarh.

The next morning, Mehra allegedly received calls on Signal from Rana Dhillon and Goldy Dhillon. Goldy allegedly told him that two brothers ran Kumar Brothers Medical Store in Chandigarh and that they had to be threatened.

Later, Goldy allegedly directed them to Tarn Taran, where they met a man identified as Khan. Khan provided them with clothes, two pistols along with ammunition and Rs 50,000 in cash. The accused then allegedly stayed at Hotel Himachal in Kajheri, Chandigarh.

What happened during first recce

Goldy sent them the location of the Sector 11 shop along with a blurry photograph of the medical store. He allegedly told them that a fat man wearing glasses would be sitting at the counter and a tall man wearing a gold chain and bracelet would be standing beside him.

Mehra and Amit allegedly went to the shop for a recce and purchased painkillers. However, they could not identify the intended target from the description, the chargesheet states.

Assailants were paid Rs 1 lakh in Zirakpur

On June 10, Mehra allegedly asked his friend Aryan to come to Chandigarh. Aryan arrived at the hotel the next day. The same day, Goldy sent a location to Amit’s phone, following which the three went to Zirakpur, where they allegedly received Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The accused used part of the money to buy clothes and shoes in Sector 23 before returning to the hotel. Mehra told Aryan that they had been assigned a job to kill a man who ran Kumar Brothers Medical Store.

According to the charge-sheet, Goldy later sent another location. On June 12, the accused allegedly reached the location on

the instructions of Rana Dhillon and picked up a motorcycle.

The day of the incident

On June 13, they allegedly hired an auto-rickshaw to Sector 11 and asked the driver to keep their bags until they returned. Aryan allegedly followed them on the motorcycle.

Around 2.10 pm, the three reached the Sector 11 market and conducted another recce. According to Mehra’s alleged statement, he and Amit entered he Medical after identifying the person sitting at the cash counter as matching the description of the target. Mehra shot the man sitting at the counter and both escaped with Aryan on the motorcycle.

They took a left from the square in front of the Sector 11 market and went towards a park, where they abandoned the motorcycle. They took an auto-rickshaw to Sector 43.

After changing their clothes at a shop in Kajheri, they allegedly used the shop’s Wi-Fi to contact Goldy Dhillon and inform him that the “work” had been completed.

On Goldy’s instructions, they called the same auto-rickshaw driver, collected their bags and belongings, and allegedly hid the weapons in a forested area near Kajheri.