Shooters slam 2-hr cap on practice session

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 8

The Chandigarh Police have capped the duration for which local players can practice at Patiala ki Rao Shooting Range to two hours, a step which is now being condemned by shooters.

The range, which is under the supervision of the Chandigarh Police, is a one-spot place to practice for local shooters. However, a circular has been issued by the police, which asks shooters not to bring any food item to the range and also to practice only for two hours.

“It has come to notice that some shooters/coaches eat food on the premises of the shooting range. Hence, no shooter or coach is allowed to eat food at the shooting range. Further, every shooter has two hours for shooting practice. After the stipulated two hours, the shooter will leave the range for others to use the facility for training. Coaches or shooters disobeying the guidelines may be fined,” stated the order.

Meanwhile, the shooters claimed that the two-hour practice time was too less. “We need over 40 minutes to settle our weapon, for dry fire, warm-up or even wearing the kit. How can they expect us to finish our practice in these two hours? There’s no mess for shooters. A shooter participates in different events and needs practice for each event. They are asking us to perform everything in two hours,” lamented a local shooter.

Many shooters claimed that already they were provided limited facilities at the range. “We compromise in terms of having facilities at this shooting range. We have visited many ranges in other cities, which have better facilities. Shooters are winning laurels for the city at various championships. However, we are been given less facilities in comparison to what we deserve,” said a budding shooter. “The shooters should meet the competent authority. Their problem will be addressed, “ said the UT police spokesperson.

During his maiden visit to the range in 2021, the UT Adviser had accepted that the range needed more attention in terms of raising world-class infrastructure. The work to upgrade the range was completed in 2013. However, the range is not fully automatic yet. This is the reason the city has not hosted a national competition so far.

Earlier, the facility was under the UT Sports Department. The city has another shooting range, a 10m indoor facility, on the Panjab University campus.