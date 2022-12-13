Shop razed at Raipur Rani

Panchkula, December 12
A team of the District Town Planner today demolished a shop illegally built on government land in the Raipur Rani area.
District Town Planner, Panchkula, Gunjan Verma and Tehsildar Virendra Gill were present as duty magistrates at the site. Verma said before taking action against this illegal construction, a show-cause notice was issued on September 13 and a restoration order on November 28. However, the person concerned did not remove the illegal construction.
She said no small or big construction should be carried out without permission for change of land use and licence from the department concerned.
