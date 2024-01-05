Shop worker stabbed to death at Sector 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

A 25-year-old youth, who was employed at a shop in Sadar Bazar, Sector 19, was stabbed to death in the market by another employee and his accomplices last evening. Three suspects, including Ranjit, who works as a salesman at the market, have been arrested.

The police said the victim, Sunil, who was a resident of EWS Colony, was stabbed in the thigh. “One of the accused, named Ranjit, who is also employed as a salesman at another shop, along with his accomplices, attacked Sunil, leaving him seriously injured,” said a police official.

The assailants fled the spot when people at the market intervened. The victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he succumbed to injuries.

Daljeet, an eyewitness, said Ranjit had a dispute with Rahul, but the assailants targeted Sunil instead. The police claimed that the assailants had the intention of attacking both Sunil and Rahul. The police registered a murder case. During investigation, Ranjit (22), Naginder, alias Allu (22), and Sunil, alias Lalji (20), were arrested. The police have recovered the knife and the stick used in the crime. The suspects will be produced before the court tomorrow.