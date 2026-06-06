Shopkeeper beaten to death in Pinjore

A shopkeeper was beaten to death in broad daylight in Pinjore on Friday. The police have arrested four persons in this regard.

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The victim has been identified as Jitesh Manocha.

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Those arrested were Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Ganeshpur Bhauria, Pinjore; Rohit Mehta, alias Vicky, a resident of Nangal Kalka; Manish Kumar, a resident of Ratpur Colony; and Khushdeep Singh, alias Dipi, a resident of Manakpur Thakurdas.

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The police said the accused stabbed the man and hit him with rods before fleeing the spot, but they were arrested within three hours of the incident.

DCP (Crime) Amarinder Singh told mediapersons that they had received information that a man had been assaulted in the Main Bazaar area of Pinjore, resulting in his death.

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The Pinjore police station in-charge and other policemen posted there reached the spot, secured the scene and began the investigation. The deceased's father said his son Jitesh Manocha worked with him at a cloth store in Main Bazaar, Pinjore. At 3.15 pm, his son was sitting in an acquaintance's car, when the accused pulled him out, beating him with sticks besides kicking and punching him. Jitesh was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, Jitesh and Khushdeep had an argument over parking a month ago, following which a complaint was filed.

Later, both parties reached a mutual settlement. “However, Khushdeep, harboring a grudge, conspired with his associates to carry out the attack,” said DCP Srishti Gupta.