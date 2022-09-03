Chandigarh shopkeeper convicted of running food biz sans licence

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 2

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has sentenced a shopkeeper, Faheem of Mani Majra, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three months after convicting him under Section 63 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The court also directed him to pay a fine of 20,000. In default of payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo further imprisonment of similar nature for one month.

As per the prosecution, Bharat Kanojia, Food Safety Officer, inspected the premises, M/S Kissan Mathi, Gobindpura, Mani Majra, Chandigarh, on October 12, 2021, and found that the accused was carrying on food business such as manufacturing of ‘mathi’ and ‘matar’ for public sale and human consumption without having a food licence. He issued challan against the accused for selling food articles for human consumption without having a food licence under Section 26 (2) (iii) and 31(1) of the Food Safety & Standard Act.

During the trial, the counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. He said no independent witness was associated at the time of challaning the accused.

The counsel further contended that neither any sample of food articles was taken by the FSO nor raw material for preparation was taken into possession. The entire case had been falsely foisted upon the accused.

The public prosecutor contended that the sole testimony of the FSO, where the same is reliable, can form the basis for conviction of the accused and there is no rule of law or prudence that such testimony should be corroborated by the testimony of any other witness.

After hearing the arguments, the court held that the prosecution has succeeded in establishing the case against the accused. “The menace of violation of rules and procedures is on the rise in an alarming manner and it is high time that courts start taking a serious action imposed upon such convicts,” observed Amaninder Singh, CJM, while rejecting the plea of the convict for leniency.