Shopkeeper gets 20-yr RI for violating four-year-old

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

Relying on the testimony of a four-year-old victim, Swati Sehgal, Special Judge, Fast Track Court, Chandigarh, sentenced a 50-year-old man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a POCSO case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

The court also recommended a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to be given to the victim by the District Legal Services Authority.

On a complaint of the victim’s mother, the police had registered a case under Section 376-AB of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The complainant had stated that on February 23, 2021, she had sent her four-year-old daughter to purchase “masala” from a grocery shop in their vicinity. When she did not return after a long time, she went to the shop and found her there.

The victim told her that the accused, on a pretext of giving her a samosa, took her inside the shop and did a wrong act with her.

The police arrested the accused following the complaint.

Dilsher Singh Jandiala, the counsel for the accused, argued that nothing came out in the medical reports against the accused. The counsel also argued that victim was tutored by her mother to depose against the accused.

The public prosecutor said CFSL reports confirmed the case of the prosecution. After hearing of the arguments the court convicted the accused.