Shopkeeper loses Rs 89K to cyber fraud

Chandigarh, March 24
A shopkeeper has allegedly been duped of Rs 89,289 by a cyber fraudster.
Complainant Kamaljit Thakur, who owns a shop in Sector 49, claimed he was facing issues in receiving payments through Paytm. He dialled a helpline stored in his phone and a suspect, who introduced himself as company executive Rakesh Mishra, asked for OTPs sent on the complainant’s mobile phone on the pretext of resolving the matter. While the complainant was on the call, the suspect transferred a total of Rs 89,289 from his account through three transactions.
On being asked about the debit, the suspect claimed the money would be credited to his account within 30 minutes. The complainant realised he had been tricked after he failed to receive the money.
The victim informed the police and they registered a case at the Cyber Crime police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate
Scores of Indian-Americans drive from in and around San Fran...