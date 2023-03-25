Shopkeeper loses Rs 89K to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

A shopkeeper has allegedly been duped of Rs 89,289 by a cyber fraudster.

Complainant Kamaljit Thakur, who owns a shop in Sector 49, claimed he was facing issues in receiving payments through Paytm. He dialled a helpline stored in his phone and a suspect, who introduced himself as company executive Rakesh Mishra, asked for OTPs sent on the complainant’s mobile phone on the pretext of resolving the matter. While the complainant was on the call, the suspect transferred a total of Rs 89,289 from his account through three transactions.

On being asked about the debit, the suspect claimed the money would be credited to his account within 30 minutes. The complainant realised he had been tricked after he failed to receive the money.

The victim informed the police and they registered a case at the Cyber Crime police station.