Shopkeepers against auto stand in Sector 22 parking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The shopkeepers’ association of a part of Sector 22 have told the city police that they are against the proposal for allotment of space for an autorickshaw stand in the parking lot.

Police had inspected the Sector 22 market for traffic congestion yesterday. The area DSP and a police team held a meeting with the traders to find a solution to the problem. Police visited Shastri Market as well to understand the traffic problems in that area.

Praveen Duggal Vishu, President, Shopkeepers Association, Sector 22 (Kiran Theatre Block), said, “We gave a representation to the UT Chief Architect about the parking space issue. Following this, the police held discussions with us.”

Shopkeepers said they are opposed to the plan of allotting parking space for an auto stand. They believe it will eat into the already small parking space. “They should be given space outside the market. There is already a parking issue inside the market,” added Vishu.