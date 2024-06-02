Shopkeepers fined Rs 30K for selling food items sans licence

Chandigarh, June 1
Sachin Yadav, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on two traders for selling food items without having a food licence mandatory under the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006. The court also sentenced the convicts to undergo imprisonment till the rising of the court.
In the first case, the Food Safety Officer, in a complaint filed before the court, stated an inspection was carried out in Mani Majra on August 21 last year.
A shopkeeper, Pushpender Singh, was found running food business and selling biscuits, rusks, carbonated water, etc, without having food licence. On the basis of material available on record, a notice was served upon the trader on May 29 this year to which accused pleaded guilty and did not claim trial.
The court said since the accused has pleaded guilty, he was convicted and sentenced to undergo imprisonment till rising of the court and to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. In the second case, the court convicted Gudia, a shopkeeper in Sector 22, for running a food business without licence.
During a checking carried out on August 14 last year, the woman shopkeeper was also found selling milk, paneer, curd, lassi, etc, for human consumption. She also confessed to her guilt. The court sentenced her to undergo imprisonment till rising of the court and fineed of Rs 30,000.
