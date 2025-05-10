DT
PT
Shops in Chandigarh to close by 9 pm today

Shops in Chandigarh to close by 9 pm today

The advisory is part of routine preparedness and there is no immediate threat to public safety
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:26 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Medical stores and petrol pumps, have been exempted from this advisory and will continue to operate as usual. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
As a precautionary measure, the Chandigarh Administration has asked all commercial establishments in the city to voluntarily shut down by 9 pm on Saturday. Residents have also been advised to remain indoors after this time.

Medical stores and petrol pumps, have been exempted from this advisory and will continue to operate as usual.

Officials clarified that the advisory is part of routine preparedness and emphasised that there is no immediate threat to public safety.

