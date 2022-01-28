Covid: Shops, malls allowed to open till 7 pm in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 27

As daily Covid-19 cases in the district are on a downward trend, District Magistrate, Panchkula, Mahavir Kaushik today announced relaxations in the pandemic restrictions, allowing malls and markets to now open till 7 pm.

The markets were earlier allowed to open only till 6 pm.

All shops of essential supplies like grocery, milk and medical shops would be allowed to operate at all times to “enable them to serve the public at large.”

The District Magistrate also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), SDMs, the Civil Surgeon and all designated officials to focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of the pandemic i.e. test-trace-track-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Traders in the district have been seeking relaxations in the restrictions after their re-introduction in the current wave, saying curbs have badly affected their businesses.